Real estate briefly: MetroGroup secures $34.3M in loans for...

MetroGroup Realty Finance, a private commercial mortgage banking firm based in Newport Beach, has secured $34.3 million in acquisition financing on behalf of its client, Klein Investment Family Limited Partnership, to acquire a 132,695-square-foot, four-building office/flex campus in the Kearney Mesa submarket of San Diego. MetroGroup Realty Finance, a private commercial mortgage banking firm based in Newport Beach, has secured $34.3 million in acquisition financing on behalf of its client, Klein Investment Family Limited Partnership, to acquire a 132,695-square-foot, four-building office/flex campus in the Kearney Mesa submarket of San Diego.
