Rancho CucamongaWhat a Rancho Cucamonga artist did when he discovered ...
A maintenance man cleans a fake sculpture copied from Rancho Cucamonga artist, Don Wakefield's original, displayed outside Olen Properties headquarters in Newport Beach on Thursday, March 9. Wakefield successfully sued Igor Olenicoff, Russian billionaire property developer of Olen Properties Corporation of Newport Beach, after he happened upon several of a sculpture he created in 1992 throughout Orange County. The problem was, he made only one, and none of these was it.
