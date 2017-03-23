Raising the bar on civil asset forfeiture
This photo taken on Aug. 24, 2016, and provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows cash seized in Escondido, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, by the U.S. Border Patrol. In my experience, civil asset forfeiture is a bit like hockey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|2 min
|Hillary got thumped
|84
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|iphonemodest552
|15
|Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11)
|14 hr
|FOUNTAIN BOWL
|3
|Waiter asked diners for proof of residency
|Mar 22
|Spotted Girl
|15
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Mar 22
|Shawn McGwyer
|88
|Waiter fired after customer asked for proof of ...
|Mar 21
|Testos Terrone
|6
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC