Pimco hires former Blackstone senior managing director Greg Hall
Pacific Investment Management Co on Thursday said it had hired Gregory Hall as a managing director and head of private strategies. As part of the job, Hall will manage a number of private-equity funds invested in real estate, distressed debt and making other bets in the credit market.
