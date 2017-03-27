Pimco hires former Blackstone senior ...

Pimco hires former Blackstone senior managing director Greg Hall

16 hrs ago

Pacific Investment Management Co on Thursday said it had hired Gregory Hall as a managing director and head of private strategies. As part of the job, Hall will manage a number of private-equity funds invested in real estate, distressed debt and making other bets in the credit market.

