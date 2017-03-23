Passengers, crew rescued at sea from damaged San Pedro charter fishing boat

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye dewaters the charter fishing vessel Truline after it began taking on water south of San Clemente Island, California, March 19, 2017. Twenty passengers and five crew members from a charter fishing vessel based in San Pedro were safely returned to shore Sunday after the boat struck a submerged object and began taking on water off San Clemente Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.