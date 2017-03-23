Passengers, crew rescued at sea from ...

Passengers, crew rescued at sea from damaged San Pedro charter fishing boat

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 19 Read more: The Daily Breeze

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye dewaters the charter fishing vessel Truline after it began taking on water south of San Clemente Island, California, March 19, 2017. Twenty passengers and five crew members from a charter fishing vessel based in San Pedro were safely returned to shore Sunday after the boat struck a submerged object and began taking on water off San Clemente Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Waiter asked diners for proof of residency 19 hr Spotted Girl 15
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Wed Tellinitlikeitis 368
News Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07) Wed Shawn McGwyer 88
News Waiter fired after customer asked for proof of ... Tue Testos Terrone 6
News House Democrats frustrated after immigration me... Mar 21 Paco 8
Moving to Huntington Beach - Any suggestions? Mar 20 pwrof3 1
News Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany... Mar 19 traffic in Irvine 1
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at March 23 at 12:53PM PDT

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,147 • Total comments across all topics: 279,766,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC