Paseo Colorado gets a new name, will add two restaurants, hotel
Paseo Colorado is rebranding itself as The Paseo. The retail center will be adding an H&M to the mix as well as two restaurants, and construction has also started on a Hyatt Place Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|14 hr
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|19 hr
|Esbp
|362
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|2
|Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai...
|Mar 3
|MarkT
|1
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 28
|Vic
|1,206
|Cops called when man brings pet gator to bar (Nov '08)
|Feb 27
|Many Here Pharted
|16
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC