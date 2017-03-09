Oakland pot-cultivation center deal i...

Oakland pot-cultivation center deal is struck

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inside Bay Area

A deal has been struck to build a cannabis-cultivation complex in an Oakland industrial district that could produce a metric ton of marijuana a year. Terra Tech, a Southern California agricultural company that focuses on production of cannabis, has agreed to lease a 13,000-square-foot building off Hegenberger Road near the Oakland International Airport, said Evan Nison, a Terra Tech representative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Random citizens can contest your voting right i... Thu Chewie 20
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Thu Chewie 1,207
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08) Mar 6 Jolly Rodgers 22
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Mar 6 Esbp 362
News An equitable solution for local DACA students Mar 4 spytheweb 2
News Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai... Mar 3 MarkT 1
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,456 • Total comments across all topics: 279,464,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC