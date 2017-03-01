Newport-Mesa Unified moves to switch ...

Newport-Mesa Unified moves to switch to area-election system after lawsuit

Read more: Star-Progress

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District's Board of Trustees is moving to change the way its members are elected, along with realigning trustee boundaries for the first time in five decades to ensure equal populations in each area. On Tuesday, the board voted 5-2, with members Martha Fluor and Judy Franco dissenting, to switch from the current at-large election system to one where trustees are elected by area.

