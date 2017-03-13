Newport-Mesa Spirit Run draws nearly 2,000

Lindsey Coombe and her family run along in the 5K race during the 34th annual Spirit Run near Fashion Island in Newport Beach on Sunday, March 12. Runners race in the 10K event during the 34th annual Spirit Run at Fashion Island in Newport Beach on Sunday, March 12. A runner races in the 10K event through thick fog during the 34th annual Spirit Run race for the schools at Fashion Island in Newport Beach on Sunday, March 12. Runners race in heavy fog during the 34th annual Spirit Run at Fashion Island in Newport Beach on Sunday, March 12. Runners race through the fog during the 34th annual Spirit Run race for the schools at Fashion Island in Newport Beach on Sunday, March 12. 10K race runners traverse through the fog during the 34th annual Spirit Run at Fashion Island in Newport Beach on Sunday, March 12. Newport Coast's Shelby Buckley with the local Cal Coast team is the top female ... (more)

