Newport Beach man on trial in theft of $124,000

SANTA ANA A 60-year-old Newport Beach man made his first appearance in court Monday, March 27, on charges of stealing more than $124,000 from a victim, who gave the defendant a check, but wasn't able to get the money back when he changed his mind. Donald Jerry Cole is charged with multiple felony counts of money laundering as well as a single count of grand theft, according to court records.

