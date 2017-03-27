Newport Beach man on trial in theft o...

Newport Beach man on trial in theft of $124,000

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Wave

SANTA ANA A 60-year-old Newport Beach man made his first appearance in court Monday, March 27, on charges of stealing more than $124,000 from a victim, who gave the defendant a check, but wasn't able to get the money back when he changed his mind. Donald Jerry Cole is charged with multiple felony counts of money laundering as well as a single count of grand theft, according to court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... 7 min Frogface Kate 190
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Tue Iphonemodest552 43
News O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare Tue Richard 1
News $843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16) Mar 27 iphonemodest552 15
Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11) Mar 26 FOUNTAIN BOWL 3
News Waiter asked diners for proof of residency Mar 22 Spotted Girl 15
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Mar 22 Tellinitlikeitis 368
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,306 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC