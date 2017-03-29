Newport Beach improperly approved Banning Ranch project, state Supreme Court rules
The California Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday that Newport Beach improperly approved the proposed 401-acre Banning Ranch development, which would include hundreds of homes and a hotel. The developer says the ruling won't kill the project.
