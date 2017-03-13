Newport Beach Councilman Brad Avery is a Man of the Sea
Having graduated from Newport Harbor High School five days earlier, 17-year-old Brad Avery deferred college to visit distant, exotic places on the planet. He flew from LAX to Mexico City, and then to Panama, where he began a three-year trip sailing as a crew member on wealthy people's boats in the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.
