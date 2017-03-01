Newport Beach council rescinds earlier approval of 25-story Museum House after referendum
Susan Skinner and others in the crowd celebrate after the council vote to rescind approval of the Museum House development project 5-2 during a Newport Beach City Council Meeting at the Civic Center on Tuesday in Newport Beach. Linda Stadler holds a sign opposing the Museum House development project and others wave, a gesture the council had requested instead of applause, in support of a pubic comment against the Museum House development project during a Newport Beach City Council Meeting at the Civic Center on Tuesday in Newport Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Vic
|1,206
|Cops called when man brings pet gator to bar (Nov '08)
|Feb 27
|Many Here Pharted
|16
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
|Fox's Diana Falzone Says Endometriosis Caused H...
|Feb 23
|lynne
|1
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Feb 22
|Spike
|96
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|Feb 21
|marg
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|Kenwood
|86
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC