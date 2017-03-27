New Orleans-Based Sajeo Arguelles Brings Financial Expertise to Alliant Employee Benefits
The New Orleans-based Arguelles will work with clients throughout the Southeast to design and deliver benefits solutions that reduce cost, increase coverage, and maximize value. "Sajeo's strong financial background and deep roots in the Southeast will prove a powerful advantage for clients throughout the region, enabling them to reduce premium expenditures and optimize the financial impact of their program," said Kevin Overbey, Senior Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director, Alliant Employee Benefits.
