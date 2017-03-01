Meet Leigh Steinberg, the real life Jerry Maguire with over $2...
Meet Leigh Steinberg, the real life Jerry Maguire with over $2 billion in contracts, having represented a record 8 first round draft pics. Super agent Leigh Steinberg, who was the inspiration behind the character played by actor Tom Cruise in the box office hit Jerry Maguire, continues to "show his clients the money".
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Vic
|1,206
|Cops called when man brings pet gator to bar (Nov '08)
|Feb 27
|Many Here Pharted
|16
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
|Fox's Diana Falzone Says Endometriosis Caused H...
|Feb 23
|lynne
|1
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Feb 22
|Spike
|96
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|Feb 21
|marg
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|Kenwood
|86
