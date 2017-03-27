Martin Brower's Along the Coast
Everything's coming up condos Even as the Newport Beach City Council rescinded approval for Related Co.' s 100-unit condominium development called Museum House in Newport Center, now comes Shopoff Realty Investments' request to develop a 260-unit condominium called Koll Center Residences near John Wayne Airport in Koll Center Newport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coast Magazine.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|16 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|190
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Iphonemodest552
|18
|O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare
|Mar 28
|Richard
|1
|Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11)
|Mar 26
|FOUNTAIN BOWL
|3
|Waiter asked diners for proof of residency
|Mar 22
|Spotted Girl
|15
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC