Martin Brower's Along the Coast

Friday Read more: Coast Magazine

Everything's coming up condos Even as the Newport Beach City Council rescinded approval for Related Co.' s 100-unit condominium development called Museum House in Newport Center, now comes Shopoff Realty Investments' request to develop a 260-unit condominium called Koll Center Residences near John Wayne Airport in Koll Center Newport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coast Magazine.

