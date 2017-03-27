Jury finds for Alliant in poaching fight with Aon

A California jury found that a group of 10 former Aon P.L.C. brokers did not breach their fiduciary duty to the broker when they left Aon to join rival Alliant Insurance Services Inc. in 2014 and were later followed by a team of more than 60 other Aon employees. The case is one of several between Aon and Alliant where Aon accuses the Newport Beach, California-based brokerage of orchestrating mass raids on Aon staff, causing the departing brokers to breach noncompete agreements they had signed with Aon.

