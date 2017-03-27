Julia Argyros donates $2.5 million to Orange County Girl Scouts for leadership center programs
Julia Argyros, here with husband George Argyros, has donated $2.5 million to the Orange County Girl Scouts for programs at its new leadership center slated to open later this year in Newport Beach. . Julia Argyros, here with husband George Argyros, has donated $2.5 million to the Orange County Girl Scouts for programs at its new leadership center slated to open later this year in Newport Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Progress.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|1 hr
|FaceReality
|184
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Iphonemodest552
|18
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Wed
|Iphonemodest552
|46
|O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare
|Mar 28
|Richard
|1
|Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11)
|Mar 26
|FOUNTAIN BOWL
|3
|Waiter asked diners for proof of residency
|Mar 22
|Spotted Girl
|15
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC