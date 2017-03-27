Julia Argyros donates $2.5 million to Orange County Girl Scouts for leadership center programs

Julia Argyros, here with husband George Argyros, has donated $2.5 million to the Orange County Girl Scouts for programs at its new leadership center slated to open later this year in Newport Beach. . Julia Argyros, here with husband George Argyros, has donated $2.5 million to the Orange County Girl Scouts for programs at its new leadership center slated to open later this year in Newport Beach.

