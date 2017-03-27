Il Barone owners take over Laguna Beach institution Ti Amo
The remodeled Ti Amo opened last year after being closed for two years. The owner has now tapped Italian sensation Il Barone to revive the eatery with a new menu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna News Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|5 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|18
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|6 hr
|Frog emoji Drumpf
|192
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|8 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|46
|O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare
|Tue
|Richard
|1
|Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11)
|Mar 26
|FOUNTAIN BOWL
|3
|Waiter asked diners for proof of residency
|Mar 22
|Spotted Girl
|15
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC