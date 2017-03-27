Il Barone owners take over Laguna Bea...

Il Barone owners take over Laguna Beach institution Ti Amo

1 hr ago Read more: Laguna News Post

The remodeled Ti Amo opened last year after being closed for two years. The owner has now tapped Italian sensation Il Barone to revive the eatery with a new menu.

