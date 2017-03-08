Huntington Beach may allow some downtown bars, restaurants to stay open later

People dining, drinking and enjoying live entertainment at downtown Huntington Beach bars and restaurants may get a few more hours to do so if two City Council members get their way. The sale of alcohol in the downtown area has been a political hot potato in recent years, with the council and planning commission trying to balance the ability of bars and restaurants to stay viable and pay the bills with how the city can better control operators and the concerns of residents over nuisance and crime that follow late-night revelry.

