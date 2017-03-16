Hotel Project Borrows From Industrial...

Hotel Project Borrows From Industrial to Influence Future Designs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: GlobeSt.com

Because of the City Center renovation project, Marriott is changing the designs of its hotels to incorporate more of a sense of place and local influence, GlobeSt.com learns in this EXCLUSIVE . Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Westminster Orphans gang 15st Thu green light free 86
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Mar 15 yellinitlileitis 364
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Mar 15 tellinitlileitaint 1,211
News Random citizens can contest your voting right i... Mar 15 Well Well 21
News Midway City man stabbed in dispute with neighbo... Mar 15 your mom 1
News Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec... Mar 12 Laura 3
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,626,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC