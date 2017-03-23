Global Markets-Shares tumble on impatience over Trump policies; euro gains

NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. and European shares tumbled on Tuesday on concerns that higher interest rates and pro-growth U.S. policies were on hold, boosting safe-haven Treasuries and gold prices, while the euro hit a more than six-week high against the dollar on soothed French election worries. The U.S. S&P 500 financial sector fell as much as 2.8 percent and was on track for its biggest daily plunge in nine months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.