Global Markets-Shares tumble on impat...

Global Markets-Shares tumble on impatience over Trump policies; euro gains

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Reuters

NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. and European shares tumbled on Tuesday on concerns that higher interest rates and pro-growth U.S. policies were on hold, boosting safe-haven Treasuries and gold prices, while the euro hit a more than six-week high against the dollar on soothed French election worries. The U.S. S&P 500 financial sector fell as much as 2.8 percent and was on track for its biggest daily plunge in nine months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Waiter asked diners for proof of residency Wed Spotted Girl 15
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Wed Tellinitlikeitis 368
News Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07) Mar 22 Shawn McGwyer 88
News Waiter fired after customer asked for proof of ... Mar 21 Testos Terrone 6
News House Democrats frustrated after immigration me... Mar 21 Paco 8
Moving to Huntington Beach - Any suggestions? Mar 20 pwrof3 1
News Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany... Mar 19 traffic in Irvine 1
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,647 • Total comments across all topics: 279,807,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC