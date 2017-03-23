Global Markets-Shares tumble on impatience over Trump policies; euro gains
NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. and European shares tumbled on Tuesday on concerns that higher interest rates and pro-growth U.S. policies were on hold, boosting safe-haven Treasuries and gold prices, while the euro hit a more than six-week high against the dollar on soothed French election worries. The U.S. S&P 500 financial sector fell as much as 2.8 percent and was on track for its biggest daily plunge in nine months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waiter asked diners for proof of residency
|Wed
|Spotted Girl
|15
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Mar 22
|Shawn McGwyer
|88
|Waiter fired after customer asked for proof of ...
|Mar 21
|Testos Terrone
|6
|House Democrats frustrated after immigration me...
|Mar 21
|Paco
|8
|Moving to Huntington Beach - Any suggestions?
|Mar 20
|pwrof3
|1
|Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany...
|Mar 19
|traffic in Irvine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC