Federal judge dismisses lawsuits against a dozen O.C. cities over alleged ambulance monopolies
U.S. District Court Judge Josephine L. Staton, in a written ruling this week, sided with the cities by noting that the state Legislature has favored local oversight of ambulance services. "Municipal oversight over emergency-medical response and ambulance services is an essential city function," said Kendall MacVey, an attorney designated to argue on behalf of the cities during a recent hearing, in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|1 hr
|Whatawhackjob
|183
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|18 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|18
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|21 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|46
|O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare
|Mar 28
|Richard
|1
|Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11)
|Mar 26
|FOUNTAIN BOWL
|3
|Waiter asked diners for proof of residency
|Mar 22
|Spotted Girl
|15
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC