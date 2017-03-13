Extra DUI patrols planned for St. Patrick's Day
The luck of the Irish won't be enough to get people out of DUI tickets and arrests this St. Patrick's Day. With the tipsy holiday on a Friday this year, law enforcement agencies including the Orange County Sheriff's Department, California Highway Patrol and police departments from Seal Beach, Newport Beach, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Placentia, La Habra, Anaheim and Costa Mesa are beefing up their patrols and conducting DUI checkpoints.
