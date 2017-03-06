Even toxics control successes can leave affected Southern California neighborhoods on edge
One of the new wet scrubber venting systems that have been installed at Hixson Metal Finishing in Newport Beach. The company, which uses chromium 6, installed the new air pollution control equipment to comply with AQMD enforcement and monitoring guidlelines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tustin News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|6 hr
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|Esbp
|362
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|2
|Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai...
|Mar 3
|MarkT
|1
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 28
|Vic
|1,206
|Cops called when man brings pet gator to bar (Nov '08)
|Feb 27
|Many Here Pharted
|16
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC