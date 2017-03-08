Donate your kidney and get a tax writ...

Donate your kidney and get a tax write-off. Why not? | Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Dr. Brian Dunn, left, and Dr. Colleen Coleman reunite in Newport Beach, Calif., to see each other for the first time since she donated her kidney to him. If you write a check or donate your old jalopy to charity, you get a tax break.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec... 15 hr Laura 3
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Sat 714loko 1,208
News Random citizens can contest your voting right i... Mar 9 Chewie 20
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08) Mar 6 Jolly Rodgers 22
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Mar 6 Esbp 362
News An equitable solution for local DACA students Mar 4 spytheweb 2
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,888 • Total comments across all topics: 279,503,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC