Disneyland project nudges Pizza Press...

Disneyland project nudges Pizza Press to new site; chain also adding 300 restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

A rendering of the new Pizza Press on Harbor Boulevard in Anaheim. The 2,700-square foot restaurant, facing Harbor, is twice the size of the original location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Westminster Orphans gang 15st 6 hr green light free 86
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Wed yellinitlileitis 364
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Wed tellinitlileitaint 1,211
News Random citizens can contest your voting right i... Wed Well Well 21
News Midway City man stabbed in dispute with neighbo... Wed your mom 1
News Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec... Mar 12 Laura 3
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,128 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC