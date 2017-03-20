Cystinosis-battling karate kid Ethan Fenn takes fight to the US
Three-year-old Ethan Fenn from the New South Wales Hunter Valley is a real fighter, requiring medication every six hours to stay alive due to his rare genetic kidney disorder. Ethan, his parents and four siblings have been invited to a global conference on cystinosis in Newport Beach, California, at the end of March.
