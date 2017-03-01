Chatter
Cult-favorite Croissants Warm croissants emerge from the ovens of Tustin's new Mr. Holmes Bakehouse. On this cloudy morning, the pastry chefs are preparing for the shop's grand opening on March 4. Scents of browned butter and sugar dance in the air, luring you closer to the bakery's glass case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coast Magazine.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costa Mesa student raped & murdered by illegal ...
|9 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai...
|12 hr
|MarkT
|1
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|12 hr
|Richard
|1
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 28
|Vic
|1,206
|Cops called when man brings pet gator to bar (Nov '08)
|Feb 27
|Many Here Pharted
|16
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
|Fox's Diana Falzone Says Endometriosis Caused H...
|Feb 23
|lynne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC