Challengers close on Bassmaster Classic leader

Brent Ehrler of Newport Beach, Calif., maintained his lead after the second round of the Bassmaster Classic on Saturday at Lake Conroe, but Dave LeFebre and Edwin Evers had the momentum going into today's championship round. After a violent storm that hit the Houston area early Saturday, Ehrler, Elam, Roy, Iaconelli and VanDam caught less weight than they caught Friday.

