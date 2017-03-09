California is having its wettest year...

California is having its wettest year since 1895

A sign lets visitors know that a beach parking lot near the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach is flooded on Feb. 18. A sign lets visitors know that a beach parking lot near the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach is flooded on Feb. 18. California is having its rainiest water year since record-keeping began in 1895 - a phenomenon that has lifted tens of millions of residents from drought, according to government records. It has rained 27.81 inches across the state, on average, from Oct. 1, 2016 to Feb. 28, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration 's National Centers for Environmental Information reported .

