California beach cottages approved for renovation, rental

More than a dozen dilapidated cottages at an oceanfront Southern California park will be renovated and made available for overnight rentals under a plan approved by the state Coastal Commission. Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved a $30 million development permit to rebuild the wood cottages at Crystal Cove State Park, the Orange County Register reported .

