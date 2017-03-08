California beach cottages approved for renovation, rental
More than a dozen dilapidated cottages at an oceanfront Southern California park will be renovated and made available for overnight rentals under a plan approved by the state Coastal Commission. Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved a $30 million development permit to rebuild the wood cottages at Crystal Cove State Park, the Orange County Register reported .
