Boat auction brings deals for bargain hunters
The crowd gathers around as kayaks are auctioned off during the boat auction held by the city of Newport Beach on Friday morning, March 10, 2017, at the Orange County Sheriff's Harbor Patrol office in Newport Beach. Jim Pickle of Newport Beach carries his daughter, Madison, 4, on his shoulders as he makes his way around the boats up for auction during the boat auction held by the city of Newport Beach on Friday morning, March 10, 2017, at the Orange County Sheriff's Harbor Patrol office in Newport Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Current.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|58 min
|Westminster 15sters
|80
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|19 hr
|Laura
|3
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Sat
|714loko
|1,208
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 9
|Chewie
|20
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Mar 6
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Esbp
|362
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC