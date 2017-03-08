Billionaire pays IRS $52 million in back taxes
PLEADS GUILTY: O.C. Billionaire Igor Olenicoff leaves the federal courthouse with his attorney Edward M. Robbins Jr. in Santa Ana on Wednesday. Olenicoff pleaded guilty to lying on his tax returns and paid $52 million in back taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|4 hr
|Westminster 15sters
|80
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|22 hr
|Laura
|3
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Sat
|714loko
|1,208
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 9
|Chewie
|20
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Mar 6
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Esbp
|362
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC