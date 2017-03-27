Bill Gross Settles Pimco Lawsuit for About $81 Million
Bill Gross has reached a roughly $81 million settlement of his lawsuit against Pacific Investment Management Co., ending a bitter 2-1/2-year drama over the departure of the star bond investor from one of the world's biggest money managers. Terms of the accord were not disclosed, but were confirmed by two people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because of confidentiality concerns.
