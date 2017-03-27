Bill Gross Settles Pimco Lawsuit for ...

Bill Gross Settles Pimco Lawsuit for About $81 Million

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Bill Gross has reached a roughly $81 million settlement of his lawsuit against Pacific Investment Management Co., ending a bitter 2-1/2-year drama over the departure of the star bond investor from one of the world's biggest money managers. Terms of the accord were not disclosed, but were confirmed by two people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because of confidentiality concerns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... 11 min DR X 128
News $843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16) 9 hr iphonemodest552 15
Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11) 22 hr FOUNTAIN BOWL 3
News Waiter asked diners for proof of residency Mar 22 Spotted Girl 15
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Mar 22 Tellinitlikeitis 368
News Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07) Mar 22 Shawn McGwyer 88
News Waiter fired after customer asked for proof of ... Mar 21 Testos Terrone 6
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,832 • Total comments across all topics: 279,866,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC