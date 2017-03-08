Beyonce Joins Mom Tina Knowles to Celebrate Richard Lawson's 70th Birthday
Beyonce helped celebrate her stepfather Richard Lawson's 70th birthday on Wednesday, alongside her mother, Tina Knowles, and some of the actor's friends and family. Knowles took to Instagram with videos and a sweet group photo from the celebration featuring Bey, Kelly Rowland and actress Holly Robinson Peete.
