Armenian EyeCare Project Receives Highest Rating from Charity Navigator

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.-The Armenian EyeCare Project has been named a Four-Star Charity - the highest rating possible - by Charity Navigator, the largest charity watchdog agency in the country. Charity Navigator evaluates charities and rates them on their financial health, accountability and transparency to demonstrate how effectively a charity spends donor dollars; how well it has sustained its programs over time; and its level of commitment to good governing practices and transparency with information.

