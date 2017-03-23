Armenian EyeCare Project Receives Highest Rating from Charity Navigator
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.-The Armenian EyeCare Project has been named a Four-Star Charity - the highest rating possible - by Charity Navigator, the largest charity watchdog agency in the country. Charity Navigator evaluates charities and rates them on their financial health, accountability and transparency to demonstrate how effectively a charity spends donor dollars; how well it has sustained its programs over time; and its level of commitment to good governing practices and transparency with information.
