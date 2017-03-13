Armenian Assembly's Gala Honors Past and Present Interns

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Ed Royce Joins Armenian Assembly to Bestow Ken Khachigian with Public Service Awards – Last weekend, with the enthusiastic support and leadership of former Assembly interns Diane Barsam and Sosy Hachikian, the Armenian Assembly of America held its successful "Celebrating the Future" Gala at the Newport Beach Country Club honoring the past forty years of over a thousand Assembly interns. Guests traveled from all over California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, D.C. to attend the sold out event that featured an intern alumni discussion panel with Katherine Sarafian and Michael Agbabian, moderated by Kathryn Mgrublian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.