AP's legendary 'Napalm Girl' photographer Nick Ut to retire
In this June 8, 1972 file photo taken by Huynh Cong "Nick' Ut, South Vietnamese forces follow terrified children, including 9-year-old Kim Phuc, center, as they run down Route 1 near Trang Bang after an aerial napalm attack on suspected Viet Cong hiding places. After making the photo, he set aside his camera, gave the badly burned girl water, poured more on her wounds, then loaded her and others into his AP van to take them to a hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Mon
|tellinitlileitis
|1,209
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Mon
|tellinitlileitis
|82
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Mar 12
|Laura
|3
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 9
|Chewie
|20
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Mar 6
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Esbp
|362
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC