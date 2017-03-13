Alito: US's dedication to religious liberty being tested
In this Feb. 11, 2017, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito smiles as he delivers a keynote speech at the Claremont Institute's annual dinner in Newport Beach, Calif. Alito said Wednesday, March 15, during a speech sponsored by a Catholic organization in New Jersey that the U.S. is entering a period when its commitment to religious liberty is being tested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|13 hr
|Vic
|85
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Wed
|yellinitlileitis
|364
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Wed
|tellinitlileitaint
|1,211
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Wed
|Well Well
|21
|Midway City man stabbed in dispute with neighbo...
|Wed
|your mom
|1
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Mar 12
|Laura
|3
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC