A Ritzy Reunion for Chapman
Many still miss the old Ritz Restaurant in Newport Beach. When asked what it is about the place they recall most fondly, most mention a favorite server, bartender or staff member before recalling a dish or the unique ambience of the restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coast Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|2 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Costa Mesa student raped & murdered by illegal ...
|14 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai...
|16 hr
|MarkT
|1
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 28
|Vic
|1,206
|Cops called when man brings pet gator to bar (Nov '08)
|Feb 27
|Many Here Pharted
|16
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
|Fox's Diana Falzone Says Endometriosis Caused H...
|Feb 23
|lynne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC