8-foot shark sighting closes Newport Beach coast

Newport Beach lifeguards will decide Thursday, March 9, 2017, whether they will reopen 2 miles of beach the day after a helicopter crew spotted an 8-foot shark in the water. NEWPORT BEACH - Lifeguards today reopened a 2-mile stretch of coastline in Newport Beach after an 8-foot shark was spotted the day before swimming about 200 yards from the shore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.