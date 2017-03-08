8-foot shark sighting closes Newport Beach coast
Newport Beach lifeguards will decide Thursday, March 9, 2017, whether they will reopen 2 miles of beach the day after a helicopter crew spotted an 8-foot shark in the water. NEWPORT BEACH - Lifeguards today reopened a 2-mile stretch of coastline in Newport Beach after an 8-foot shark was spotted the day before swimming about 200 yards from the shore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|15 hr
|Chewie
|20
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|16 hr
|Chewie
|1,207
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Mar 6
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Esbp
|362
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|2
|Man sues friend for renting his apartment on Ai...
|Mar 3
|MarkT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC