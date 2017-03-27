50 mph gusts coming to Southern California on Tuesday

With winds gusting up to 50 mph in spots throughout Southern California on Tuesday, March 27, anyone heading to the beach or out on the water should stay alert, officials said, but landlubbers don't have much to fear besides trash cans tipping over. Northeast winds between 20 and 30 mph are expected in the Inland Empire, San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys, and in the Santa Ana Mountains -- with gusts up to 50 mph at times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.