50 mph gusts coming to Southern Calif...

50 mph gusts coming to Southern California on Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

With winds gusting up to 50 mph in spots throughout Southern California on Tuesday, March 27, anyone heading to the beach or out on the water should stay alert, officials said, but landlubbers don't have much to fear besides trash cans tipping over. Northeast winds between 20 and 30 mph are expected in the Inland Empire, San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys, and in the Santa Ana Mountains -- with gusts up to 50 mph at times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... 2 min trumpilate 172
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) 3 hr Iphonemodest552 43
News O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare 7 hr Richard 1
News $843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16) Mon iphonemodest552 15
Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11) Sun FOUNTAIN BOWL 3
News Waiter asked diners for proof of residency Mar 22 Spotted Girl 15
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Mar 22 Tellinitlikeitis 368
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,085 • Total comments across all topics: 279,887,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC