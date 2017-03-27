50 mph gusts coming to Southern California on Tuesday
With winds gusting up to 50 mph in spots throughout Southern California on Tuesday, March 27, anyone heading to the beach or out on the water should stay alert, officials said, but landlubbers don't have much to fear besides trash cans tipping over. Northeast winds between 20 and 30 mph are expected in the Inland Empire, San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys, and in the Santa Ana Mountains -- with gusts up to 50 mph at times.
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|2 min
|trumpilate
|172
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|3 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|43
|O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare
|7 hr
|Richard
|1
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Mon
|iphonemodest552
|15
|Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11)
|Sun
|FOUNTAIN BOWL
|3
|Waiter asked diners for proof of residency
|Mar 22
|Spotted Girl
|15
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
