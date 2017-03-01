2,700 pound Brea's pavement in annual 8K

2,700 pound Brea's pavement in annual 8K

Intermittent drizzle and chilly temperatures weren't nearly enough to keep more than 2,700 runners, joggers and walkers from cramming Birch Street for the start of the 26th annual Brea 8K Classic on Sunday. Billed as a true community-driven event, proceeds benefit Brea Olinda High School's Global IT Academy and instrumental and vocal music programs.

