2,700 pound Brea's pavement in annual 8K
Intermittent drizzle and chilly temperatures weren't nearly enough to keep more than 2,700 runners, joggers and walkers from cramming Birch Street for the start of the 26th annual Brea 8K Classic on Sunday. Billed as a true community-driven event, proceeds benefit Brea Olinda High School's Global IT Academy and instrumental and vocal music programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Progress.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 28
|Vic
|1,206
|Cops called when man brings pet gator to bar (Nov '08)
|Feb 27
|Many Here Pharted
|16
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
|Fox's Diana Falzone Says Endometriosis Caused H...
|Feb 23
|lynne
|1
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Feb 22
|Spike
|96
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|Feb 21
|marg
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|Kenwood
|86
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC