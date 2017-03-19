19-year-old woman dies after collision with suspected DUI driver in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH Police announced on Wednesday that a 19-year-old Newport Beach woman who was ejected from her Ford Ranger on Feb. 15 after the pickup was hit by a Chrysler 200 around 3:30 a.m. near Springdale Street and Edinger Avenue, died. The woman was initially taken to UCI Medical Center as a critical trauma patient and died at the hospital, police Sgt.

