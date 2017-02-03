You never know when you might see actress Leslie Mann in Vegas
She's America's girlfriend.Tell Leslie Mann that many of us just want to have coffee and hang out with her every single day of our lives and she releases one of those trademark infectious laughs. "Really?" Mann says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|17 hr
|Wonder Why
|8
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 2
|Casper
|1,194
|Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ...
|Jan 30
|Agent Orange
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Jeremy Neill
|Jan 29
|Dr Phill
|1
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Jan 29
|tomin cali
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC