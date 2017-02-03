Wilmington pedestrian bridge now in hands of design firm
A key piece of Wilmington's waterfront expansion moved one step closer to reality Thursday when the Los Angeles harbor commission approved a $1.5 million contract to design a pedestrian bridge. Commissioners unanimously voted to give San Francisco-based engineering firm T.Y. Lin International a three-year contract to design a 1,300-foot-long walkway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Casper
|1,194
|Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ...
|Jan 30
|Agent Orange
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Jeremy Neill
|Jan 29
|Dr Phill
|1
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Jan 29
|tomin cali
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
|After wall and immigration orders, President Tr...
|Jan 26
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC