Upcoming book events in O.C.

Upcoming book events in O.C.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Wave

Edward O. Thorp will presend his book "A Man for All Markets: From Las Vegas to Wall Street, How I Beat the Dealer and the Market" at the Fashion Island Barnes & Noble. Edward O. Thorp , mathematician, college professor and millionaire hedge-fund manager, will discuss and sign his book "A Man for All Markets: From Las Vegas to Wall Street, How I Beat the Dealer and the Market."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) 16 hr Robin 15
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Sat Wonder Why 8
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Feb 2 Casper 1,194
News Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ... Jan 30 Agent Orange 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 4,841
Jeremy Neill Jan 29 Dr Phill 1
News Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac... Jan 29 tomin cali 14
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,566 • Total comments across all topics: 278,601,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC