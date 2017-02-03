Upcoming book events in O.C.

Edward O. Thorp will presend his book "A Man for All Markets: From Las Vegas to Wall Street, How I Beat the Dealer and the Market" at the Fashion Island Barnes & Noble. Edward O. Thorp , mathematician, college professor and millionaire hedge-fund manager, will discuss and sign his book "A Man for All Markets: From Las Vegas to Wall Street, How I Beat the Dealer and the Market."

