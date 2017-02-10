Top Chef recap: Is Orange County home to another finalist?
TOP CHEF: Pictured: Brooke Williamson, John Tesar and Shirley Chung's husband Jimmy. The stress "Top Chef" contestants are under is made crystal clear this week as three out of the four remaining chefs are unable to recognize the voices of loved ones assigned to help them cook from behind a wall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|4 hr
|Kenwood
|86
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Well Well
|4,842
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Thu
|burrrrpo
|16
|Santa Anan Parking Citations
|Feb 6
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb 4
|Wonder Why
|8
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 2
|Casper
|1,194
|Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ...
|Jan 30
|Agent Orange
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC