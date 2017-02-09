The Year of the Domestic Buyer in Hotel
Lodging REITs have bought an average of $4 billion in US assets per annum, "indicating the amount of buying power they could hold this year," says JLL. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Well Well
|4,842
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Thu
|burrrrpo
|16
|Santa Anan Parking Citations
|Feb 6
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb 4
|Wonder Why
|8
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 2
|Casper
|1,194
|Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ...
|Jan 30
|Agent Orange
|3
|Jeremy Neill
|Jan 29
|Dr Phill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC